80 UK venture capital investments of over £10m that will make every entrepreneur envious

With the UK’s decision to leave the European Union and a snap general election, which lost the Conservatives their majority, the last 18 months have been rife with political turmoil.

And this fuelled speculation that the UK’s investment scene would suffer in an uncertain climate.

On the contrary, over 80 UK-based companies managed to secure more than £10m in venture capital (VC) investment from January 1 2016 to June 1 2017.

This total includes a recent round for a Cambridge-based virtual reality start-up (see below) which topped a staggering £389m; thought to be the largest ever venture funding round for a private UK company.

Unsurprisingly, the UK’s technology sector has been responsible for some of the biggest funding rounds. 2016 saw a 40% increase in tech sector investment on 2015, while the industry has laughed in the face of Brexit to rake in more investment than any other European country last year.

And it seems the general funding landscape for start-ups and small businesses is in robust health. According to KPMG’s quarterly Venture Pulse report VC funding into UK companies has soared in 2017 so far, with £804m invested in the first quarter of the year alone.

Without further ado, read on to find out which fast-growth UK businesses raised the largest venture capital funding rounds over the past 18 months…

WeSwap: £10m

Company: WeSwap

Description: Peer-to-peer money exchange service

Founders: Jared Jesner and Simon Sacerdoti

Based in: London

Raised: £10m

Investors: Ascot Capital Partners, EC1 Capital, IW Capital

They said:

Jesner, CEO of WeSwap: “This year we have seen thousands of users swap millions of pounds each month. Our strong focus on building a sustainable, profitable business has enabled this funding despite the uncertain climate.”

David Page, CEO of Asco Capital: “Businesses such as WeSwap, with its customer centric value proposition and fast growing revenues, will be the driving force behind the UK’s continued growth.”

Get all of the details on the deal

GoCardless: £10m

Company: GoCardless

Description: Payments platform

Founders: Matt Robinson, Hiroki Takeuchi

Based in: London

Raised: £10m

Investors: Notion Capital, Balderton Capital, Accel Partners, Passion Capital

They said:

Hiroki Takeuchi, GoCardless co-founder: “While our early years focused on helping UK small businesses get access to direct debit, our recent growth has been driven by increasing demand from larger corporates and new markets like France and Germany.”

Stephen Chandler, Notion Capital managing partner: “The reason we’ve invested is pretty straightforward: the world is moving toward subscription models and Direct Debit is the most efficient and cost effective way to process them.”

Read more about the deal

Dealflo: £10m

Company: Dealflo

Description: Financial agreement automation services

Founder: Abe Smith

Based in: London

Raised: £10m

Investors: Holtzbrinck Ventures, Notion Capital, Frog Capital

They said:

Abe Smith, founder of Dealflo: “We have seen phenomenal growth since we founded the business in 2012 and this investment will enable us to deliver to global clients on a global scale.”

Barbod Namini, principal at Holtzbrinck Ventures: “We saw a talented team with deep sector knowledge, a clear product vision and a proven track record of delivering into large enterprises. We are very excited to work with Dealflo to continue to scale their business in both new and existing sectors and territories.”

Find out more about the deal

Gousto: £10m

Company: Gousto

Description: Recipe box subscription service

Founders: Timo Boldt and James Carter

Based in: London

Raised: £10m

Investors: BGF Ventures, Unilever Ventures, MMC Ventures, Angel CoFund, Barclays

They said:

Boldt, CEO of Gousto: “Gousto is on a mission to eliminate food waste. We can only achieve our mission if we make customers’ lives easier, better and more natural. This means giving customers the most recipe choice and discovery of new cuisines.

Learn more about the round

Azimo: £10.3m

Company: Azimo

Description: Money transfer service

Founder: Michael Kent

Based in: London

Raised: £10.3m

Investors: Ratuken, eVentures, Frog Capital, Greycroft, Accion, MCI

They said:

Michael Kent, CEO of Azimo: “While we weren’t actively looking for additional capital, the approach from Rakuten really appealed because of their presence in markets core to our long-term ambitions.”

Oskar Mielczarek de la Miel, managing partner at the Rakuten FinTech Fund: “Rakuten prides itself on being a catalyst for digital innovation. In Azimo we see a scalable business model, technical expertise, and a strong social mission we believe will make them even more successful in the future.”

Read more about the deal here. The funding followed an earlier £14m Series C round in 2015.

OpenGamma: £10.4m

Company: OpenGamma

Description: Risk management platform

Founders: Kirk Wylie

Based in: London

Raised: £10.4m

Investors: Accel, ICAP, Cristóbal Conde

They said:

Peter Rippon, CEO of OpenGamma: “This investment now lets us build from these solid foundations to become a world-class partner and provider of benchmark industry solutions.”

Bruce Golden, partner at Accel, added: “By focusing on delivering the best-in-class cloud-based, modular solutions for the financial markets, the firm is positioning itself to become the market standard for derivatives risk analytics.”

Read more about the deal

Digital Shadows: £10.8m

Company: Digital Shadows

Description: Cyber security

Founders: Alistair Paterson and James Chappell

Based in: London

Raised: £10.8m

Investors: Trinity Ventures, Storm Ventures, TenEleven Ventures, Passion Capital, Paladin Capital Group

They said:

Fred Wang, Trinity Ventures’ general partner: “Digital Shadows’ remarkable growth and the rapid adoption of its SearchLight offering by large enterprises has impressed us, as did its strong management team.”

Eileen Burbidge, partner at Passion Capital: “We first invested in Digital Shadows at its seed stage because of its unique approach to the market, providing truly relevant threat intelligence as part of a much broader offering that reduces the risk and burden of its customers.”

Get all the details on the investment round

Ogury: £11.2m

Company: Ogury

Description: Advertising technology

Founders: Jean Canzoneri and Thomas Pasquet

Based in: London

Raised: £11.2m

Investors: Idinvest Partners, alongside existing investors Ventech, CoVent Partners

They said:

Jean Canzoneri, CEO of Ogury: “At Ogury, we provide the right data solution because we don’t guess, we know. The only way to truly verify data, reach the right users and enhance ad relevance is to know exactly what users are doing on their phones.”

Benoist Grossmann, managing partner at Idinvest Partners: “Since our first investment in Criteo in 2006, we have seen many companies emerge in the advertising industry. Ogury is the only one that actually stood out.”

Read more on the funding round

VST Enterprises: £11.4m

Company: VST Enterprises

Description: Cyber security

Founders: Louis-James Davis

Based in: Manchester

Raised: £11.4m

Investors: Chris Lightbody, Guy Weaver, Humberto de Armas

They said:

Louis-James Davis, CEO of VST Enterprises: “VST Enterprises has come a long way in the last year, and the investment we have received will make the business prosper, enabling the founders to realise our vision, using VCode® Technology to solve growing and ever more complex cyber security issues such as ID theft and counterfeiting of digital assets across sectors, channels and geographies.”

Investor Chris Lightbody: “VST Enterprises prides itself on offering infinite possibilities through simple secure, ubiquitous technology. I was proud to offer capital to help the company realise this vision, and to assist them in reaching the right contacts and sectors which is now happening at pace.”

For more information on the investment round, click

Songkick: £11.4m

Company: Songkick

Description: Ticketing platform

Founders: Adam Schiffer, Pete Smith, Michelle You, Ian Hogarth, Matt Jones

Based in: London

Raised: £11.4m

Investors: Access Industries

They said:

Matt Jones, chief executive of Songkick: “The biggest myth in live music is that ticket scalping is somehow impossible to prevent, but with the right focus and the right tools, these issues can be solved, and Songkick is at the leading edge of solving them.”

Read more about the deal

Weaveworks: £11.6m

Company: Weaveworks

Description: Software developers

Founders: Matthias Radestock and Alexis Richardson

Based in: London

Raised: £11.6m

Investors: GV, Accel

They said:

Alex Richardson, co-founder of Weaveworks: “We’re delighted to welcome GV as a new investor, and Accel as a repeat investor in Weaveworks.

Tom Hulme, GV general partner: “A category leader will emerge in microservices management, and Weaveworks’ traction, team and vision position them well to become that leader.”

Read more about the deal

Performance Horizon: £11.9m

Company: Performance Horizon

Description: Digital marketing

Founders: Paul Fellows, Pete Cheyne, Malcolm Cowley, Paul Newton, Sean Sewell

Based in: Newcastle

Raised: £11.9m

Investors: The Greycroft Growth fund, Mithril and DN Capital

They said:

Malcolm Cowley, CEO of Performance Horizon: “By leveraging our global technology and services platform, our customers can rapidly build out revenue-generating partnerships around the world. This financing allows us to invest even faster in this huge market opportunity and execute on the next phase of our vision.”

Ian Sigalow, partner at Greycroft Partners: “In the last five years, Performance Horizon has positioned itself very well as the only provider that can really serve large, global enterprises through a highly scalable SaaS solution.”

For all of the details on the deal, click

Ecrebo: £12m

Company: Ecrebo

Description: Retail marketing

Founders: David Vernon and Hassan Hajji

Based in: Reading

Raised: £12m

Investors: Sir Keith Mills, Joseph Schull

They said:

Hassan Hajji, Ecrebo co-founder: “We’re really excited about the impact this investment will have on our customers, employees and our technology in helping us to reach our full potential.”

Sir Keith Mills, investor: “I am delighted to announce this investment in Ecrebo, who impressed me with their firmly-established credentials and leadership within the retail technology sector.”

More information on the deal can be found

Garrison Technology: £12m

Company: Garrison Technology

Description: Cyber security

Founders: Henry Harrison and David Garfield

Based in: London

Raised: £12m

Investors: Touchstone Innovations

They said:

Jon Edington, director of technology ventures at Touchstone Innovations: “Almost daily we read how major enterprises and governments are suffering from targeted and high-impact cyber-crime.

“Garrison’s solution directly addresses this problem with an innovative and differentiated technology that has been shown to effectively remove whole classes of cyber threat.”

Get the low-down on the investment

MPP Global: £12m

Company: MPP Global

Description: Digital monetisation platform

Founders: Chris Cheney, Jim Johnson and Paul Johnson

Based in: Warrington

Raised: £12m

Investors: Albion Ventures, Grafton Capital

They said:

Paul Johnson, MPP Global’s CEO: “We are incredibly excited to be embarking on the next chapter of MPP Global’s evolution, embracing new markets and launching a stream of new eSuite features.”

Ed Lascelles, partner at Albion Ventures: “We see the market for paid over-the-top content growing rapidly over the medium term and MPP Global is well placed to consolidate its position as the category leader.”

Read more about the deal

carwow: £12.5m

Company: carwow

Description: Car comparison site

Founders: James Hind, Alexandra Margolis and David Santoro

Based in: London

Raised: £12.5m

Investors: Accel Partners, Balderton Capital, Samos Investments

They said:

James Hind, CEO of carwow: “At carwow, we enjoy working with the industry to make things simpler and more efficient for all involved. This new round of funding gives us the firepower we need to change the way the UK buys cars.”

Fred Destin, Accel Partners: “carwow reminds me of Zoopla in the early days – they’re changing the discovery experience through a superb online platform and better information and are creating a win-win for consumers and dealers, brought to you by a wonderful founding team.”

Read more about the deal

Telensa: £12.5m

Company: Telensa

Description: Smart city control applications

Founders: Will Gibson and Timothy Jackson

Based in: Essex

Raised: £12.5m

Investors: Environmental Technologies Fund, Silicon Valley Bank

They said:

Will Gibson, CEO Telensa: “This investment is recognition of Telensa’s success and enables us to expand to meet the growing demand for our solutions.”

Patrick Sheehan, founder and partner at Environmental Technologies Fund: "Telensa's success is built on robust wireless technology and an application business case that works for the whole ecosystem. We look forward to helping the team accelerate the growth of this thriving business." Full details on the deal can be found

Company: HouseSimple

Description: Online estate agency

Founders: Alex Gosling and Sophie Gosling

Based in: London

Raised: £13m

Investors: Sir Charles Dunstone, Roger Taylor

They said:

Alex Gosling, managing director of HouseSimple: “These are exciting times for HouseSimple. We are relentlessly focused on delivering the best selling results for our customers, and with this latest funding round we are confident we can increase our selling success rate and achieved selling price even further.”

Read more about the deal

RateSetter: £13m

Company: RateSetter

Description: Peer-to-peer lender

Founders: Rhydian Lewis and Peter Behrens

Based in: London

Raised: £13m

Investors: Neil Woodford, Artemis

They said:

Rhydian Lewis, CEO of RateSetter: “It is important to keep up the momentum of investing in our platform and this further injection of capital, coupled with the appointment of Manduca as chairman, lays the ground for an important new phase of development for our business.”

The news story about the deal is available

Hibob: £13.6m

Company: Hibob

Description: Human resources platform

Founders:

Based in: London

Raised: £13.6m

Investors: Battery Ventures, Eight Road Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bessemer Ventures

They said:

Ronni Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Hibob: “We are honoured to have raised additional investment from VCs who were part of our seed round and welcome new visionaries on our journey to reshape the way businesses understand and interact with their employees.”

Scott Tobin, general partner at Battery Ventures: “HR needs to be able to consolidate and simplify its administrative responsibilities so that it can be freed up to convert the energy and passion that young people arrive with into long-term engagement.

Read more about the deal

Origami Energy: £13.7m

Company: Origami Energy

Description: Energy technology

Founder: Peter Bance

Based in: Cambridge

Raised: £13.7m

Investors: Cambridge Innovation Capital, Octopus Ventures

They said:

Peter Bance, Origami Energy’s CEO: “The additional funding we’ve just raised will help fuel our next phase of growth as we transition from our current customer field trials to scalable deployment of our solution on a commercial basis.”

Victor Christou, CEO of Cambridge Innovation Capital, added:

“At a time when demands on the energy grid are intensifying we believe Origami’s ‘shaping’ approach to energy management is the next step towards the creation of a viable solution in an energy-constrained world. We are pleased to support the company in the next phase of its journey.”

Read more about the deal

eve Sleep: £13.9m

Company: eve Sleep

Description: E-commerce mattress provider

Founders: Jas Bagniewski, James Fryer, Kuba Wieczorek and Felix Lobkovich

Based in: London

Raised: £13.9m

Investors: Led by Woodford Investment Management

They said:

Jas Bagniewski, CEO and co-founder of eve Sleep:“Closing our third funding round at almost £14m is a testament to the tireless work of the whole team here, the quality of our product and relevance of our proposition and the transformational effects on happiness, health and productivity to be found from a good night’s sleep.

“Consumers and investors alike are backing our vision and we are pleased to welcome Paul to the board and his guidance, experience and support will be crucial in delivering our ambitious growth plans.”

For the full overview of the investment round, click

Seven months after this multi-million pound round, eve – named the top new business in the Startups 100 2017 index – announced its IPO on the Alternative Investment Market. The IPO gave it a market valuation of £140m! Learn more about the eve Sleep IPO

Starship Technologies: £14.3m

Company: Starship Technologies

Description: Delivery robots

Founder: Ahti Heinla

Based in: London

Raised: £14.3m

Investors: Daimler AG, Shasta Ventures, Matrix Partners, ZX Ventures, Morpheus Ventures, Grishin Robotics, Playfair Capital

They said:

Ahti Heinla, Starship CEO: “Starship is reinventing the last mile transportation process, allowing convenient and sustainable robotic delivery.

Read more about the deal

Cambridge Epigenetix: £14.5m

Company: Cambridge Epigenetix (CEGX)

Description: DNA modification analysis tools

Founders: Bobby Yerramilli-Rao, Shankar Balasubramian

Based in: Cambridge

Raised: £14.5m

Investors: GV, Sequoia Capital, New Science Ventures, Syncona Partners, Cambridge University

They said:

Dr. Yerramilli-Rao, co-founder of CEGX: “CEGX’s mission is to promote better health through continuous measurement of the epigenome. CEGX’s novel technologies are allowing scientists to begin unlocking the tremendous potential of epigenetics.”

Tom Hulme, GV general partner: “Cambridge Epigenetix is one of the few teams on the planet with the skills and experience to break new ground here, and we look forward to supporting them on that journey.”

The news story covering the round can be found

Bboxx: £15m

Company: Bboxx

Description: Solar energy

Founders: Mansoor Hamayun

Based in: London

Raised: £15m

Investors: Engie, MacKinnon, Bennet & Company, KawiSafi Ventures

They said:

Mansoor Hamayun, CEO of Bboxx: “We want to provide the on-grid experience in the off-grid world. We’re as much an appliance business as we are an electric business.”

Laure Vincotte, managing director of Engie Rassembleurs d’Energies: “We are excited about the growth potential for the African off-grid solar market and delighted with Bboxx’s rapid development.”

For a full overview of the investment round, click

Property Partner: £15.9m

Company: Property Partner

Description: Property crowdfunding site

Founders: Daniel Gandesha

Based in: London

Raised: £15.9m

Investors: Octopus Ventures, Index Ventures, Dawn Capital, Silicon Valley Bank

They said:

Daniel Gandesha: “This significant investment is a huge vote of confidence in our business model, and our vision for making the property market better for everyone. These funds will help propel us towards our ultimate goal – that of being a global stock exchange for property.”

Jo Oliver, Octopus Ventures: “The £5.75 trillion UK property market, with the exception of pioneers such as Zoopla, has been slow to embrace technology.

Read more about the deal

Job Today: £15.9m

Company: Job Today

Description: Hospitality and retail job marketplace

Founders: Eugene Mizin and Polina Montano

Based in: London

Raised: £15.9m

Investors: Flint Capital, Channel 4, German Media Pool VC, Atresmedia

They said:

Eugene Mizin, Job Today’s CEO: “We believe that as someone looking for a job, you’re better off speaking with a prospective employer directly and that’s exactly what Job Today enables you to do in a matter of minutes.”

Andrew Gershfeld, partner at Flint Capital: “Job Today is solving a vital problem for millions of people, matching job seekers with employers in 24 hours. We’re thrilled to partner with Job Today and to support the company’s ambitious vision.”

More information on the funding round is available

YOPA: £16m

Company: YOPA

Description: Property technology platform

Founders: Daniel Attia, Andrew Barclay, Alistair Barclay, Pradeep Tagare, David Jacobs

Based in: London

Raised: £16m

Investors: Grosvenor Hill Ventures (the investment arm of Savills plc)

They said:

Daniel Attia, CEO of YOPA: “We are immensely proud to have received investment from such a well established company. Savills is the UK’s leading brand in property services with substantial global operations and is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation.

Jeremy Helsby, Savills Group CEO: “This investment broadens the group’s access to the UK residential sector by enabling us to take an interest in the high volume segment of the market, comprising over one million transactions annually, to which Savills has had little exposure to date.”

Full details on the funding round are

Read more on the deal

Culture Trip: £16.3m

Company: Culture Trip

Description: Cultural media technology

Founders: Dr. Kris Naudts

Based in: London

Raised: £16.3m

Investors: The PFF Group

They said:

Dr. Kris Naudts, founder of Culture Trip: “This investment will enable us to further this technology, and also expand our presence in new hubs around the world, to continue to develop our content offering.”

Ladislav Chvatal, chief officer for strategic projects of PPF Group: “The company is taking a non-traditional approach to delivering cultural information, all while integrating some of today’s leading technologies.”

Learn more about the funding round

LendInvest: £17m

Company: LendInvest

Description: Peer-two-peer

Founders: Christian Faes and Ian Thomas

Based in: London

Raised: £17m

Investors: Atomico

They said:

Christian Faes, co-founder: “To receive this backing from Atomico is an awesome opportunity for LendInvest. We have only scratched the surface of how technology will make mortgages a better, faster and more transparent consumer experience for borrowers and investors.”

Mattias Ljungman, Atomico: “LendInvest is a great example of what can be achieved through fintech technology, opening up the world of lending and mortgages to a new generation of tech savvy consumers.

For greater detail on the deal, click

Velocity: £17m

Company: Velocity

Description: Lifestyle app

Founders: Alex Macdonald and Zia Yusuf

Based in: London

Raised: £17m

Investors: DIG Investments, Barry Sternlicht

They said:

Alex Macdonald, chairman of Velocity: “Unlike years past when luxury goods dominated the market, affluent consumers are now spending approximately the same amount on upscale hospitality experiences.

“As a result of our Series B financing, we now have the resources we need to keep Velocity at the forefront of this movement.”

Read more about the deal

Bynder: £17.2m

Company: Bynder

Description: Branding automation

Founders: Chris Hall

Based in: London

Raised: £17.2m

Investors: Insight Venture Partners

They said:

Chris Hall, CEO of Bynder: “What Salesforce did for sales tech, Bynder can do for brands. The cloud is allowing marketers to work faster and smarter, freeing up time for creative and strategic initiatives instead of repetitive administrative tasks.”

Jeff Horing, managing director at Insight Venture Partners: “We share their vision for comprehensive brand management technology that enables teams to seamlessly communicate as they create content. We are pleased to partner with Bynder’s executive leadership team in this new phase of growth.”

The full news story on the investment can be found

CompareEuropeGroup: £17.3m

Company: CompareEuropeGroup

Description: Financial management platform

Founders: Antonio Gagliardi, Thomas Munk and Mads Faurholt-Jorgensen

Based in: London

Raised: £17.3m

Investors: ACE & Company, Pacific Century Group, Nova Founders Capital, SBI Holdings (formerly Softbank Investments), Mark Pincus, Peter Thiel

They said:

Thomas Munk, chief marketing officer of CompareEuropeGroup: “Today, consumers are forced to either spend an incredible amount of time to collect the product information from many sites or branches, or rely on the advice of agents and brokers whose incentives are often misaligned with theirs. That’s simply not acceptable in 2017.”

Get all of the information on the funding round

Blis: £17.5m

Company: Blis

Description: Location data tech

Founder: Greg Isbister

Based in: London

Raised: £17.5m

Investors: Endeit Capital, Beringea US and Unilever Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank

They said:

Greg Isbister, founder and CEO of Blis: “We firmly believe that location technology is the future of digital advertising and we’re delighted to have received significant funding to support our expansion.”

Rob Hodgkinson, investment director of Beringea: ” We have long been excited about the potential for Blis since we originally invested in 2008 and are absolutely delighted to continue to support Greg and the team for this next phase of growth.”

The full details on the funding round are

Onfido: £17.6m

Company: Onfido

Description: Identity identification services

Founders: Husayn Kassai, Eamon Jubbawy and Ruhul Amin

Based in: London

Raised: £17.6m

Investors: Wellington Partners, Idinvest Partners, and Crunchfund

They said:

Onfido CEO Kassai: “[Our] model has made Onfido the leading European provider of background checks to the FinTech and Sharing Economy and its ambition is now to bring this to the world.”

Matthieu Baret, partner at Idinvest Partners: “Onfido solves a fundamental problem for the digital economy: How do I know somebody is who they claim to be, and can I trust them?”

Read more about the deal

TransferWise: £18m

Company: TransferWise

Description: Money transfer service

Founders: Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann

Based in: London

Raised: £18m

Investors: Baillie Gifford

They said:

Nilan Peiris, TransferWise’s vice president of growth: “We’ve listened to what businesses want, and created a tailored, easy-to-use product for businesses with fast registration, easy reporting and dedicated business customer support teams.”

For the full news on the funding round, click

PragmatIC: £18m

Company: PragmatIC

Description: Integrated electronics circuits

Founders: Scott White

Based in: Cambridge

Raised: £18m

Investors: Avery Dennison, ARM and healthcare investor Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC)

They said:

Scott White, CEO of PragmatIC: “The funding provides full support for our next stage of evolution, moving from pilot scale production to enable volume manufacturing with the FlexLogIC equipment.”

Victor Christou, CEO of CIC: “This funding allows PragmatIC to deliver into the market a tool for producing flexible integrated circuits at an unprecedentedly low unit price point. We believe this is an important step forward to commercially affordable smart packaging.”

Get more details on the funding round

Praetura: £18m

Company: Praetura

Description: Alternative finance platform

Founder: Mike Hartley

Based in: Manchester

Raised: £18m

Investors: British Business Bank

They said:

Mike Hartley, managing director of Praetura Asset Finance: “We are continuously looking for opportunities to further our capabilities and are delighted to be partnering with British Business Bank Investments Ltd.”

Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of British Business Bank Investments, said: “We are keen to support the growing demand for this type of finance and are pleased to be making this investment in Praetura Asset Finance.”

Learn more about the investment

ROLI: £18.6m

Company: ROLI

Description: Music technology

Founder: Roland Lamb

Based in: London

Raised: £18.6m

Investors: Business Growth Fund (BGF), Founders Fund

They said:

Roland Lamb, founder and CEO of ROLI: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with some of the world’s most experienced investors as we revolutionize how people express themselves through music.”

Ryan McIntyre, partner at Foundry Group: “We’re tremendously excited to be working with Roland and the ROLI team to transform and connect how people make music. The Seaboard is a truly expressive new instrument, and we believe this is just the first step in a breakthrough road-map for connected music.”

Read more about the deal

Monzo: £19.5m

Company: Monzo

Description: Smartphone-based bank

Founders: Tom Blomfield, Jonas Huckestein, Jason Bates, Paul Rippon and Gary Dolman

Based in: London

Raised: £19.5m

Investors: Thrive Capital, Orange Digital Ventures, Passion Capital

They said:

Miles Grimshaw, Thrive Capital: “Building a modern banking experience from front to back is an incredible challenge and we haven’t met a better team to take it on.”

For a full overview of the funding round and plans for the investment, click

Sertec: £20m

Company: Sertec

Description: Car parts manufacturer

Founders: The Mosedale family

Based in: Birmingham

Raised: £20m

Investors: Business Growth Fund (BGF), Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking

They said:

Grant Adams, CEO of Sertec: “Bringing the BGF on board compliments the strong partnership we have enjoyed with Lloyds Bank for over 50 years and allows us additional flexibility for our ambitious growth plans. The combination provides a well balanced source of support and funding, both now and in the future.”

Ian Downing, BGF: “Sertec is an established and highly regarded Midlands-based business. We are delighted to be supporting the company as it moves to its next stage of growth.”

Read more about the deal

Currencycloud: £20m

Company: Currencycloud

Description: International money transfer

Founder: Nigel Verdon

Based in: London

Raised: £20m

Investors: GV, Notion Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Rakuten FinTech Fund, Anthemis

They said:

Mike Laven, CEO of Currencycloud: “Currencycloud provides a set of multi-currency payment and conversion tools that are helping hundreds of companies globalise fast. We are seeing massive and increasing demand for these services, with volumes growing over 150% last year.”

Tom Hulme, GV general partner: “Currencycloud is the leader in providing cross-border payment services in this manner, a real need as companies globalise.”

For more information on the deal, click

Quiqup: £20m

Company: Quiqup

Description: Logistics services

Founders: Bassel El-Koussa, Federico Ferraro, Danny Hawkins , Rami Idriss and Tim Linssen

Based in: London

Raised: £20m

Investors: JOBI Capital, Transmed

They said:

Bassel El Koussa, Quiqup’s CEO: “Today’s investment brings us one step closer to our goal of bringing on-demand delivery to the mass market, and we’re thrilled to have JOBI and Transmed join us on this venture, as well as to have the continued support of our existing investors.”

Bilal Mekkaoui, managing partner at JOBI Capital: “Quiqup has developed an exceptional portfolio of on-demand delivery products, and has already implemented its last-mile logistics offering very successfully across a wide range of retail sectors.

Full details on the investment are available

EVRYTHNG: £20m

Company: EVRYTHNG

Description: Internet-of-Things (IoT) smart products platform

Founders: Niall Murphy, Andy Hobsbawm, Dominique Guinard, Vlad Trifa

Based in: London

Raised: £20m

Investors: Sway Ventures, Generation Ventures Bloc Ventures, Cisco Investments, Samsung, BHLP, Atomico, Dawn Capital, Advance Vixeid Partners

They said:

Niall Murphy, CEO of EVRYTHNG: “We are pleased to be working with world-class investors and enterprise partners to realise our vision of ‘Every Thing Connected’ as the trillions of products made and sold across the world become instrumented and a part of the digital ecosystem.”

Brian Nugent, founding general partner at Sway Ventures: “We are excited to be supporting the company’s growth and realisation of its vision, which is both category-defining and playing a critical role in the digital transformation of the consumer product brand market.”

Get the latest on the funding round

NewVoiceMedia: £21m

Company: NewVoiceMedia

Description: Cloud-based specialist

Founders: Ashley Unitt and Richard Pickering

Based in: London

Raised: £21m

Investors: BGF Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Eden Ventures, Highland Capital Partners Europe, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures

They said:

Jonathan Gale, NewVoiceMedia CEO: “We are delighted to join BGF Ventures’ portfolio. The additional capital from Salesforce Ventures reinforces our position within the Salesforce ecosystem and gives us access to the most experienced and innovative cloud executives, ecosystem and customers to ensure we maintain our impressive growth rate.”

Rory Stirling BGF Ventures: “NewVoiceMedia’s platform allows organisations to transform the way they engage and interact with their customers, making communication more personal and valuable. I’ve known Gale and his team for several years and we couldn’t be more excited to be backing them.”

Learn more about the funding round

Notonthehighstreet.com: £21m

Company: Notonthehighstreet.com (NOTHS)

Description: Online marketplace for independent retailers

Founders: Sophie Cornish MBE and Holly Tucker MBE

Based in: London

Raised: £21m

Investors: Hubert Burda Media, Index Ventures, Industry Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures

They said:

Simon Belsham, CEO of NOTHS: “Notonthehighstreet.com was born out of the belief that customers want products that are more thoughtful, unique and personal and that, through technology, we could connect thousands of independent businesses – the makers of these great products – with customers around the world.”

Martin Weiss, managing director at Burda Principal Investments: “We see significant growth potential for this unique business, both in and outside the UK, making it an obvious partner for us as we continue to grow our portfolio of consumer and technology brands internationally.”

For all of the details on the funding round, click

Condeco: £23m

Company: Condeco

Description: Workplace management software provider

Founder: Paul Statham

Based in: London

Raised: £23m

Investors: Highland Europe

They said:

Paul Statham, founder: “This investment comes at the perfect time for Condeco, as it will fuel our growth as we pursue further strategic acquisitions across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. We will also invest in our solutions for the vitally important small business market.”

Laurence Garrett, partner at Highland Europe: “In Condeco, we are teaming up with an established, proven business, whose success is matched by their hunger and vision for innovation and further market development.”

For more detail on the funding round, click

Pulmocide: £24.5m

Company: Pulmocide

Description: Biotechnology

Founders: Garth Rapeport and Pete Strong

Based in: London

Raised: £24.5m

Investors: SV Life Sciences, Johnson & Johnson

They said:

Garth Rapeport, CEO of Pulmocide: “We are delighted by the interest we’ve received in this round and would like to thank our new and existing shareholders for their support and continued commitment to Pulmocide.”

Matthew Foy, partner at SR One: “SR One is excited to be joining such a strong syndicate of investors to support Pulmocide as it progresses both programmes towards clinical proof of concept.”

More information on the investment is listed

Graphcore: £24.6m

Company: Graphcore

Description: Computer chip

Founders: Simon Knowles and Nigel Toon

Based in: Bristol

Raised: £24.6m

Investors: Bosch, Samsung, Amadeus Capital, C4 Ventures, Draper Espirit, Foundation Capital, Pitango Capital

They said:

Nigel Toon, CEO of Graphcore: ““The IPU is the first system specifically designed for machine intelligence.”

Dr Hongquan Jiang, partner at Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH: “Graphcore has a unique technology that has massive potential in the fast emerging market for deep learning.”

The full details on the funding round are

Gilo Industries: £24.9m

Company: Gilo Industries

Description: Aerospace technology

Founders: Gilo Cardozo

Based in: Dorset

Raised: £24.9m

Investors: Kuang-Chi Group

They said:

Gilo Cardozo, chief technology officer of Gilo: “The support from Kuang-Chi is exactly what we need to continue to expand our production capabilities and embrace exciting new manufacturing technologies to help us grow and succeed in the global marketplace.”

Dr. Ruopeng Liu, chairman of Kuang-Chi: “We are delighted to make our first UK investment in Gilo, which we hope to be the first of many investments in the coming years.”

Get to know more about the funding round

LoveCrafts: £26m

Company: LoveCrafts

Description: Online craft communities

Founders: Edward Griffith, Nigel Whiteoak and Cherry Freeman

Based in: London

Raised: £26m

Investors: Scottish Equity Partners (SEP), Balderton, Highland Europe

They said:

Edward Griffith, co-founder of LoveCrafts: “It’s always been our goal to connect makers, designers and creatives across the world in a social and accessible way, and this investment will help us to do this in more markets, with greater scale and better tools.”

Stuart Paterson, partner at SEP: “Crafting is the world’s largest hobby. LoveCrafts has built an impressive, scalable, digital community-based platform targeting an international market worth $100 billion per annum.”

Read up on the investment round

BillFront: £27.8m

Company: BillFront

Description: Digital media

Founders: Gregor Dimitriou and Christopher Vogt

Based in: London

Raised: £27.8m

Investors: 4finance, NIBC Bank, FinLeap

They said:

Christopher Vogt, BillFront co-founder: “There is a clear need for growth capital within advertising technology (adtech), and our solution provides an attractive alternative to expensive equity capital on one hand, and often inflexible debt financings on the other.

Thom Rasser, CEO of NIBC Bank Deutschlands: “BillFront’s expertise within the fast growing adtech market, combined with their excellent tech-enabled risk methodology, convinced us to start a partnership with an international fintech for the first time.”

Learn more about the investment

Atlas Genetics: £28m

Company: Atlas Genetics

Description: Health technology

Founder: John Clarkson

Based in: Bath

Raised: £28m

Investors: RMI Partners, Novartis Venture Funds, Consort Medical plc, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LSP, BB Biotech Ventures, the South West Ventures Fund, Wondfo Biotech

They said:

Dr John Clarkson, CEO of Atlas Genetics: “We have continued to make excellent progress and are delighted to have raised significant funds to allow us to complete clinical trials, registration and launch in Europe and the US launch of our flagship product […].

Read more about the deal

Qubit: £28.2m

Company: Qubit

Description: Data analytics

Founders: Graham Cooke, Daniel Shellard and Ian McCaig

Based in: London

Raised: £28.2m

Investors: Goldman Sachs, Sapphire Ventures, Accel, Salesforce Ventures

They said:

Graham Cooke, co-founder: “Our investors will see that Qubit continues to benefit from a long-term commitment to a sustainable business model in a rapidly growing market.”

David Reis, head of technology at Goldman Sachs: “Qubit saw early how powerful a lever customer experience is going to be for businesses and built an infrastructure that starts with the data and allows its clients to engage with their customers based on a richer and deeper understanding of their behaviours and needs.”

For more on the deal, click

Nutmeg: £30m

Company: Nutmeg

Description: Online investment manager

Founders: Nick Hungerford

Based in: London

Raised: £30m

Investors: Convoy

They said:

Martin Stead, CEO of Nutmeg: “This investment cements our position as Europe’s leading digital wealth manager. We are delighted to welcome our friends at Convoy to our board.

Howard Palmer, corporate technology partner at Taylor Wessing: “We are delighted for Nutmeg on the outcome of this investment, which will further position them as an ambitious and innovative player in the competitive wealth management industry.”

For more information on the funding round, click

WorldRemit: £30.9m

Company: WorldRemit

Description: Money transfer

Founder: Ismail Ahmed

Based in: London

Raised: £30.9m

Investors: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp and Silicon Valley Bank

They said:

Ismail Ahmed, WorldRemit founder: “We want to give people the power to share money anytime, anywhere. WorldRemit will continue to build partnerships with mobile money services, banks and payout networks around the world so that our service becomes universal.”

Sajal Srivastava, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. president: “It is exciting to be involved with a service that delivers real benefits to people around the world while demonstrating impressive business growth. WorldRemit represents what the fintech revolution has to offer: – innovation, empowerment to individuals and new opportunities to the financial services industry.”

More information on the investment is detailed

StarLeaf: £31m

Company: StarLeaf

Description: Video conferencing

Founders: William MacDonald, Mark Loney, and Mark Richer

Based in: Cambridge

Raised: £31m

Investors: Highland Europe and Grafton Capital

They said:

Mark Loney, StarLeaf’s CEO: “This new funding will take us through our investment phase and give us the working capital we need to reach our potential in markets around the world.”

Laurence Garrett, partner at Highland Europe: “I am so thrilled to be investing in StarLeaf today as I have followed Richer and the team for 12 years and have been a StarLeaf customer since 2013.”

Learn about the funding round in more detail

Zopa: £32m

Company: Zopa

Description: Peer-to-peer lender

Founders: Tim Parlett, James Alexander, Giles Andrews, Richard Duvall, David Nicholson

Based in: London

Raised: £32m

Investors: Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt Ltd, Northzone

They said:

Jaidev Janardana, Zopa CEO: “This investment gives us additional resources to continue our growth, support the launch of our next generation bank, and bring our award-winning products to even more people in the UK.”

Get all of the details on the funding round

HighQ: £35m

Company: HighQ

Description: Software-as-a-Service provider

Founders: Ajay Patel, Amit Patel, Stuart Barr and Saviz Izadpanah

Based in: London

Raised: £35m

Investors: One Peak Partners, Morgan Stanley Merchant Banking, Goldman Sachs Private Capital



They said:

Ajay Patel, CEO of HighQ: “This is a significant milestone in HighQ’s history and the beginning of an exciting new era for the company.

Humbert de Liedekerke and David Klein, co-founders and managing partners of One Peak: “We look forward to building on the considerable success already achieved by the management team, and to supporting HighQ in its next phase of growth.”

Read more about the deal

Blippar: £38m

Company: Blippar

Description: Augmented reality app

Founders: Ambarish Mitra, Omar Tayeb and Steve Spencer

Based in: London

Raised: £38m

Investors: The strategic investment arm of the government of Malaysia; Khazanah Nasional Berhad

They said:

Ambarish Mitra, CEO of Blippar: “We’ll not only expand our breadth and depth as a business – across our team, technology capabilities and product offerings – but also reach new heights with our vision to become a true visual discovery engine for the physical world.”

For all of the details on the funding round, click

Citymapper: £40m

Company: Citymapper

Description: Public transport app

Founder: Azmat Usuf

Based in: London

Raised: £40m

Investors: Index Ventures, Benchmark Capital, Michael Lynton, Yuri Milner, Tom Stafford

They said:

Citymapper: “We believe smartphones and city data change how city dwellers get access to knowledge when and where they need it, and interact with their cities. Also.. now we can stock up the fridge.. and buy some robots.”

All the information on the funding round is accessible

LendInvest: £40m

Company: LendInvest

Description: Online property finance

Founders: Christian Faes and Ian Thomas

Based in: London

Raised: £40m

Investors: Macquarie

They said:

Christian Faes, CEO of LendInvest: “We look forward to working with the Macquarie team as we expand our product range with longer term loans that are attractive to them and other capital markets investors.”

Read more about the investment

Student.com: £41.5m

Company: Student.com

Description: Student accommodation booking platform

Founder: Luke Nolan

Based in: London

Raised: £41.5m

Investors: VY Capital, Spotify founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, Horizon Ventures, Expa

They said:

Luke Nolan, CEO of Student.com: “This round of funding, and what we’ve got in store for Student.com over the next few years, should enable us to help millions of students have the best possible study abroad experience.”

Alexander Tamas of VY Capital, said: “Student.com has built a platform that will truly revolutionise this market by bringing choice, access and a high-quality living experience to students around the world.”

Get all of the information on the investment

MarketInvoice: £45m

Company: MarketInvoice

Description: Peer-to-peer lender

Founders: Charles Delingpole and Anil Stocker

Based in: London

Raised: £45m

Investors: Banco BNI Europa

They said:

Anil Stocker, CEO of MarketInvoice: “This new commitment from BNI is further proof of our ability to provide finance to high growth businesses across the country, we’re excited by their support of our mission.”

Pedro Coelho, executive chairman of Banco BNI Europa: “MarketInvoice has consistently delivered these values over the years. The MarketInvoice Pro service is now a further means to build on our relationship as it provides a longer-term arrangement.”

For a full overview of the funding round, click

iwoca: £46m

Company: iwoca

Description: Small business lender

Founders: Christoph Rieche and James Dear

Based in: London

Raised: £46m

Investors: Prime Ventures, Shawbrook Bank

They said:

Christoph Rieche, co-founder and CEO of iwoca: “We’ve already been able to support 7,000 small businesses but we aim to finance at least a million customers over the next decade. This investment gives us the firepower we need to achieve our mission.”

Sake Bosch, managing partner at Prime Ventures: “We invest in growing firms with the objective of making leaders out of them. iwoca has tremendous potential to overtake traditional banking models and scale-up to become the European market leader.”

Get all of the information on the funding round

Starling Bank: £48m

Company: Starling Bank

Description: App-only bank

Founders: Anne Boden

Based in: London

Raised: £48m

Investors: Harald McPike

They said:

Speaking about the deal to Business Insider, Boden said: “We’re now able to move forward with our mission, to provide a step change in banking and help more people to have a healthy financial life.”

For more information on the funding round, click

Darktrace: £49.3m

Company: Darktrace

Description: Cyber security specialist

Founder: Nicole Eagen

Based in: Cambridge

Raised: £49.3m

Investors: KKR, Summit Partners, TenEleven Ventures, SoftBank

For more on the funding round, click

Timico: £50m

Company: Timico

Description: Cloud service provider

Founder: Tim Radford

Based in: Newark-on-Trent

Raised: £50m

Investors: Lyceum Capital

They said:

Ben Marnham, CEO of Timico: “I am delighted we can now realise our plan to enrich our proposition and service portfolio so we can better serve our clients’ needs and fulfil our ambition to become a market-leading, end-to-end provider of IT and cloud solutions.”

Simon Hitchcock, Lyceum Capital: “Timico is led by a highly capable and impressive team, with a very well-defined strategy to take the business to the next stage in its development as a managed cloud service provider.”

Read more on the investment

Hired.com: £56.4m

Company: Hired.com

Description: Online engineering talent marketplace

Founders: Mehul Patel, Matt Mickiewicz, Douglas Feirstein and Allan Grant

Based in: London

Raised: £56.4m

Investors: Ontario Pension Board, Glenmede Trust

They said:

Mehul Patel, CEO of Hired: “The financial resources from this Series C round will allow us to continue to invest in new technologies, enhance our data science capabilities, and continue to build an outstanding global team that will enable us to keep growing.”

Get the full details on the funding round

Babylon: £61m

Company: Babylon

Description: Digital healthcare

Founders: Ali Parsa

Based in: London

Raised: £61m across two rounds (a £17.3m Series D round and a £46.7m Series E round)

Investors: AB Kinnevik, Innocent Drinks, Google’s DeepMind, Hoxton Ventures, undisclosed investors

Ali Parsa, CEO of Babylon: “The potentials of digital health have come a long way since we launched Babylon. We can now do much more than just connecting a patient to a doctor on their mobile. We are building a platform that can significantly augment clinicians’ reach, accuracy, analytical powers and scalability.

Chris Bischoff, senior investment director of Kinnevik, added:

“We have been impressed by the initial success of Babylon and look forward to building a global leader in digital healthcare over the long-term.”

Read more about the Series D deal here. Find out about the £46.7m Series E round

Anaplan: £62.4m

Company: Anaplan

Description: Business planning platform

Based in: Yorkshire (since moved to Silicon Valley)

Raised: £62.4m

Investors: Premji Invest, Baillie Gifford, Founders Circle Capital, Harmony Partners, Brookside Capital, Coatue Management, DFJ Growth, Granite Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Salesforce, Sands Capital Management, Shasta Venture

They said:

Fred Laluyaux, Anaplan president and CEO: “We are thrilled to welcome our new investors and Budge to the company. With Budge’s tremendous track record we now have an outstanding finance executive on our team to guide our continued growth.”

Read more about the funding round

Farfetch: £75.9m

Company: Farfetch

Description: Fashion technology

Founder: Jose Neves

Based in: London

Raised: £75.9m

Investors: Temesex, IDG Capital Partners, Eurazeo, Vitruvian Partners

Read more about the deal

Just this week (26 June), Farfetch closed a whopping $397m round from China’s second largest e-commerce business.

Founder Neves said: “This partnership addresses the market’s challenges by combining the Farfetch brand and curation with the scale and influence of the foremost Chinese e-commerce giant.

Atom Bank: £83m

Company: Atom Bank

Description: Mobile-only bank

Founder: Anthony Thomson

Based in: Durham

Raised: £83m

Investors: BBVA, Woodford Investment Management, Toscafund Asset Management

They said:

Anthony Thomson, chairman of Atom: “We are very pleased with the response we have had from investors. Our customers benefit from the backing of highly reputable investors who are supportive of what we are doing.

For all the information on the funding round, click

BrewDog: £100m

Company: BrewDog

Description: Craft beer

Founders: James Watt and Martin Dickie

Based in: Aberdeenshire

Raised: £100m

Investors: TSG Consumer Partners

They said:

James Watt, CEO of BrewDog: “All of these projects are immediate opportunities and they all link completely back into our core mission of making other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are.

“This deal will enable us to take our business, and our community’s investment in BrewDog, to the next level.”

Read more on the funding round

Future Finance: £119m

Company: Future Finance

Description: Student loans business

Founders: Vishal Garg, Brian Norton

Based in: Dublin

Raised: £119m

Investors: QED Investors, Blackstone Strategic Opportunity Fund, Colchis Capital, Invus Opportunities, KCK, DW Partners, Fenway Summer Ventures, Ridge Road Partners, 1/0 Capital

They said:

Brian Norton, chief executive of Future Finance: “We are delighted to have the support of such experienced investors in high-growth financial technology (fintech) companies like Future Finance whose insights will be invaluable as we look to expand into new products and geographies.”

Nigel Morris, managing partner of QED Investors: "We are very impressed with Norton and his team and see enormous potential for the business in what is still a nascent market for student finance in the UK." More information on the funding round is accessible here. Funding Circle: £120m Company: Funding Circle

Description: Peer-to-peer lender

Founders: Andrew Mullinger, Samir Desai, and James Meekings

Based in: London

Raised: £120m over two rounds (£40m and £80m)

Investors: The UK government, Accel, Funding Circle, Baillie Gifford, DST Global, Index Ventures, Temasek They said: Philip Hammond, chancellor of the exchequer: "This is another vote of confidence in a UK firm that plays an important role in our economy – helping businesses to grow and create jobs." For more on the £40m deal, click here. Read more about the £80m deal

Deliveroo: £210.4m

Company: Deliveroo

Description: Restaurant meal delivery

Founders: Will Shu and Greg Orlowski (Orlowski has since exited the company)

Based in: London

Raised: £210.4m

Investors: Bridgepoint, DST Global, General Catalyst, Greenoaks Capital

They said:

Will Shu, CEO of Deliveroo: “After seeing strong growth in the markets we launched in November, our new focus is to drive further innovation in food delivery.

“In particular, I’m excited about exploring completely new ways to solve the hardest problems restaurants face when offering delivery.”

A full overview of the funding round can be found

Improbable: £389m

Company: Improbable

Description: Virtual reality (VR)

Founders: Herman Narula and Rob Whitehead

Based in: London (originally a University of Cambridge spin-out)

Raised: £389m

Investors: SoftBank

We finish our round-up of the largest funding rounds in UK businesses of the last 18 months with five-year-old VR start-up Improbable.

In May 2017, the business secured £389m which gave it unicorn status – a business valued at over $1bn – and will help it develop its cloud technology offering to create hyper realistic digital worlds.

Read more about the deal here. The investment followed a $20m funding round in 2015 which was led by American venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz.

Key take-aways for start-ups and small businesses from our investment round-up: