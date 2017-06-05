New tech-focused VC Rooks Nest Ventures launches with £28m fund

A new tech-focused venture capital (VC) firm has launched with a £28m investment fund.

Rooks Nest Ventures, founded by investor and film producer Michael Sackler, will seek to invest in tech start-ups that are “innovating in and around content” and “creating highly licensable intellectual property”.

Aiming to connect media and entertainment companies with tech start-ups, investment opportunities are open for both UK and international start-ups.

The seed and Series A fund has already invested in a number of start-ups, including Doodle Productions (creator of animated series Messy Goes To Okido), Disruptor Beam (creator of mobile games such as Game of Thrones Ascent and Star Trek Timelines), immersive theatre company PunchDrunk, and digital TV rights platform The Rights Xchange.

This news comes just three days after Draper Esprit announced its £160m fund designed to help the long-term global ambitions of UK and European start-ups.

Sackler said:

“It’s been clear to me for some time that the media and entertainment sector needs to be brought closer to the world of technology. Content needs tech, and tech need content. So, while there is some funding available for media and entertainment businesses, none of them truly link technology and content.

“By launching Rooks Nest Ventures, I believe we are building this bridge, and ensuring the capital gets where it needs to be, to the synergistic benefit of both media & entertainment and technology. We’re very excited to formally get started!

“Our overall aim is to help provide entrepreneurs with the knowledge, support and investment to help them achieve growth. We have a deep passion for culture and we’re excited to play an instrumental part in bringing together the media & entertainment and technology industries in a way that has never been done before.”