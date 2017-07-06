5 reasons why you should enter the Young Guns Class of 2017

Entries are now open for ambitious entrepreneurs to join the Young Guns Class of 2017, an exclusive network of the most exceptional and inspiring young founders behind 30 rapidly growing UK businesses.

And with the entry deadline now extended to midnight on Friday 14 July, there has never been a better time to submit your entry to become part of the illustrious Growing Business Young Guns alumni.

Sponsored by haysmacintyre and DeVono Cresa with Home House as an official partner, the Young Guns entry criteria is as follows: entrants must be aged 35 or under, and running a privately-owned UK company with a turnover of £1m or more or funding of £1m or more.

Furthermore, we look for founders of high-calibre businesses which display innovation, outstanding performance and fantastic growth.

That’s what we look for in Young Guns, but the real question is why – if you’re eligible – should you apply?

There are plenty of reasons to enter the Young Guns awards but we’ve picked the top five. Read on to find out how you and your business could benefit from being part of the Young Guns Class of 2017…

1. Business exposure

If your entry is successful and you are selected as part of the Young Guns Class of 2017 – as decided by Growingbusiness.co.uk and a high-calibre judging panel – we will publish an extensive feature profiling you and your fellow Young Guns.

With Growingbusiness.co.uk and Startups.co.uk read by millions each year, this profile feature offers a huge opportunity for business exposure. As well as this, the announcement of the Young Guns list typically gains coverage in a range of other press outlets.

As a member of our Young Guns network, we will also continue to run updates on your business and news stories in our dedicated Young Guns news channel; additional free PR for your and your business.

2. Attendance at an exclusive awards luncheon

Each year we hold a Young Guns Awards ceremony which celebrates all of the inspiring young entrepreneurs selected for that year’s class.

This year – which will mark the 15th annual Young Guns Awards – the celebration will take place over a luxurious luncheon on Friday 15 September at the Kensington Roof Gardens in Central London.

Here, our Young Guns will be invited to network with entrepreneurs from the 30 selected businesses, previous Young Guns alumni, business journalists and sponsors.

We will also announce the overall haysmacintyre Top Gun for 2017, which will award the achievements of the Class of 2017’s most exceptional Young Gun (which could be you!). There is also an award for the Young Guns Golden Gun – an outstanding entrepreneur who has gone on to achieve phenomenal success since first being named a Young Gun.

On the same day as the Young Gun awards luncheon, you will be invited to take part in a…

3. A free photo shoot with a celebrity photographer

On the morning of the awards luncheon, we will hold an exclusive photo shoot to recognise and celebrate our Young Guns Class of 2017.

This photoshoot – which includes individual and group shots – will involve a celebrity photographer. Previous Young Guns photographers include Joel Anderson and Peter Searle.

The photographs will be used for your Young Gun profile and will be shared on our website and in our press materials.

Having been recognised and celebrated as part of the Class of 2017, you would then join the wider network of Young Guns alumni, entitling you to attend…

4. Fantastic networking opportunities throughout the year

As well as the Young Guns awards luncheon, our Young Guns alumni gain access to a range of networking opportunities as we host dedicated events across the year at top venues.

The latest networking event – April 2017’s Young Guns Spring Reunion – took place at well-known cookery club School of Wok, where Young Guns met to network while learning how to make spring and dim sum. Other unique Young Guns networking events have included indoor go-karting and drinks at The Ivy.

At these events, you will have the opportunity to make fruitful business connections with like-minded entrepreneurs.

But don’t just take our word for it; take a look at Class of 2012 Young Gun Richard Baister’s account of how being part of the network helped his business secure funding from fellow alumni.

And networking with the Young Guns alumni means that…

5. You’ll join a star-studded club of entrepreneurs

Fancy seeing your name listed among the stars of the business world – and being able to mingle with business VIPs?

The Young Guns alumni network includes household names such as Notonthehighstreet.com co-founder Holly Tucker MBE, Deliveroo founder Will Shu, Rational FX founder-turned-deputy mayor of London Rajesh Agrawal, Mind Candy founder Michael Action-Smith MBE, and luxury shoe designer Sophia Webster.

Members of the Young Guns Class of 2016 alone include Olivia Burton founders Jemma Fennings and Lesa Bennett, Lily Simpson of The Detox Kitchen, BBC’s The Apprentice 2014 winner and Climb Online founder Mark Wright, founders of Entrepreneur First Alice Bentinck MBE and Matt Clifford MBE, and Jas Bagniewski, Felix Lobkowicz and James Fryer of the Startups 100 2017 number one ranking business eve Sleep.

So, what are you waiting for? Submit your entry for the Young Guns Class of 2017 here – it’s entirely free to enter.

Entries officially close at midnight on Friday 14 July.